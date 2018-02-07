Homer Clotfelter, age 86 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Homer was born in Vasper , TN in 1931. He was a gospel singer most of his life. He sang with several groups over the years around Campbell County and was the founder of the Gloryland Boys. Homer worked at NASA in Huntsville, AL for many years in optical alignment guidance in the Quality Control Lab. He also worked on the Saturn Rocket and Moon Buggy programs. He later was a maintenance Supervisor at Furtex for several years. He went on to retire as manager of Norris Garden Apartments in 2002. Homer’s hobbies included leather craft, wood working, and music.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clotfelter and Amanda Wilson Clotfelter; son-in-law, Roger Lovegrove; and sister, Lerah Roach.

He is survived by: wife, Willie Mae Clotfelter; children, Dennis Clotfelter and wife Betty; and Karen Lovegrove; grandchildren, Paula Jones and husband Israel, Terra Clotfelter-Gomez and husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Emily Jones, Ella Jones, Alexandra Gomez and Evangelina Gomez.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, February 8, 2018 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Johnny Dabney officiating. Graveside services will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 1pm. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com