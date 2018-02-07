High school basketball scoreboard from Tuesday February 6th

Clinton girls 43 Sweetwater 33…Clinton closed out the regular season with a 17-9 record as the Lady Dragons sent their two seniors out in style. Nikki Jones hit four three-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points and Danyel Joy added 11 on a night where Amaya Whitt and Maddie White played their final games in front of their home crowd.

Sweetwater boys 76 Clinton 64…Sweetwater pulled away down the stretch to spoil Senior Night for Daraon Jones, Trevon Hill, Tony Harris and Caleb Tricerico. Hill did score 18 points and Jones added 16 for the Dragons, who fell to 8-20 with the loss.

Elsewhere

Anderson County girls 50 Scott 44…Scott boys 57 Anderson County 38.

Jellico girls 49 Tennessee School for the Deaf 19…Jellico boys 64 TSD 28.

Halls girls 61 Karns 16…Halls boys 69 Karns 54.

Coalfield girls 43 Harriman 38…Harriman boys 80 Coalfield 76.

Midway girls 55 Oakdale 52…Oakdale boys 65 Midway 60.

Northview Academy girls 76 Union County 58…Union County boys 81 Northview Academy 61.

Rockwood girls 42 Oneida 36…Oneida boys 52 Rockwood 47.

Sunbright girls 39 Wartburg 35…Wartburg boys 86 Sunbright 51.