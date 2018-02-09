Home / Obituaries / Helen Irene Webber, age 93 of Clinton

Helen Irene Webber, age 93 of Clinton

Helen Irene Webber, age 93 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018. She was a member of Covenant Life Church in Norris.  Helen was born February 14, 1924 to the late Ed and Bessie Gross.   In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Webber; brother, Homer Gross; half-brother, James Earl Prewitt; step brothers, Bill Prewitt, and Homer Prewitt; sister, Bonnie Hackworth, step sister, Rosalie Lovitt; special family friend, Paul Quinn

 

She is survived by:

Half-brother……….. Carl Prewitt of Daleville, IN

Host of beloved nieces and nephews

 

The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow View Sr. Living and Norris Health and Rehab for the loving care given to Helen.

 

The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 pm, Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Tony McAfee officiating.  Her graveside will be 1:00 pmMondayat Woodhaven Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

