GPS collar aids in dog rescue

The Union County Sheriff’s Department and TVA contacted the Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad to help rescue a dog from a 30-foot pit on Saturday morning.

The dog, a coonhound named Tanner, fell into the pit in the Loyston Recreation area near Norris, and searchers found him through a GPS tracking device on his collar.

Two members of a KVERS Cave/Vertical team rappelled down the narrow hole, about the size of a wheelbarrow, to rescue the dog.

Tanner was successfully rescued from the pit shortly before 3 pm and appeared happy to be out and see his owner. Tanner also looked to be in good health even after falling into the pit.

