Gladys Hatmaker, age 92 of Clinton went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 1, 2018. Gladys was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Mamie Anderson; husband, Paul F. Hatmaker; brother, Bill Anderson; sisters, Carolyn Foust and Edna Tudor.

She is survived by:

Sons……… Ronald Hatmaker & wife Patty of Sevierville

David Hatmaker & wife Gail of Charlotte, NC

Daughter………….Linda Warden & husband Wade of Bristol

Grandchildren… Melissa French, Alisha Smith, Matthew June,

Ashley Dennis, Erica Hatmaker, Chad Hatmaker,

Blake Warden, & Wesley Warden

11 Great Grandchildren

Sisters………… Cleo Brooks, Lucille Anderson, Bernice Walker,

& Kathy Anderson

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 1 to 2 pm at Faith Baptist Church. With funeral service at 2 pm with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Her graveside will be following the service at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com