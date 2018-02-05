Home / Obituaries / Gladys Hatmaker, age 92 of Clinton

Gladys Hatmaker, age 92 of Clinton

February 1, 2018

Gladys Hatmaker, age 92 of Clinton went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 1, 2018. Gladys was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Mamie Anderson; husband, Paul F. Hatmaker; brother, Bill Anderson; sisters, Carolyn Foust and Edna Tudor.

She is survived by:
Sons……… Ronald Hatmaker & wife Patty of Sevierville
David Hatmaker & wife Gail of Charlotte, NC
Daughter………….Linda Warden & husband Wade of Bristol
Grandchildren… Melissa French, Alisha Smith, Matthew June,
Ashley Dennis, Erica Hatmaker, Chad Hatmaker,
Blake Warden, & Wesley Warden
11 Great Grandchildren
Sisters………… Cleo Brooks, Lucille Anderson, Bernice Walker,
& Kathy Anderson
Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 1 to 2 pm at Faith Baptist Church. With funeral service at 2 pm with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Her graveside will be following the service at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

