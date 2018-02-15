Follow-up: Victim in LaFollette shooting ID’ed

A Campbell County man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with several crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting a woman in LaFollette.

LaFollette Police say the incident occurred shortly before 7:00 when 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Walden of LaFollette allegedly fired a pistol from his pickup truck into a separate car driven by an woman identified as Deborah Nelson, striking her in the arm. She drove to the parking lot of the police station, where she told an officer what had occurred. An officer provided first aid for injuries to her left forearm and right hand until an ambulance arrived and transported her to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Walden reportedly eluded LaFollette officers and Sheriff’s deputies before being apprehended when his pickup wrecked on Bethlehem Road.

Officials say Walden is in a relationship with Nelson’s sister. Nelson’s husband was in the car with her when the shooting occurred, but was not injured.

Walden was taken to the LaFollette Medical Center for treatment before being released and booked into the Campbell County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.