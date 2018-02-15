Home / Featured / Follow-up: Victim in LaFollette shooting ID’ed

Follow-up: Victim in LaFollette shooting ID’ed

Jim Harris 39 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

A Campbell County man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with several crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting a woman in LaFollette.

LaFollette Police say the incident occurred shortly before 7:00 when 58-year-old Kenneth Wayne Walden of LaFollette allegedly fired a pistol from his pickup truck into a separate car driven by an woman identified as Deborah Nelson, striking her in the arm. She drove to the parking lot of the police station, where she told an officer what had occurred. An officer provided first aid for injuries to her left forearm and right hand until an ambulance arrived and transported her to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Walden reportedly eluded LaFollette officers and Sheriff’s deputies before being apprehended when his pickup wrecked on Bethlehem Road.

Officials say Walden is in a relationship with Nelson’s sister. Nelson’s husband was in the car with her when the shooting occurred, but was not injured.

Walden was taken to the LaFollette Medical Center for treatment before being released and booked into the Campbell County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD: Neighbors, other agencies aid in successful search for missing man

Oak Ridge Police say that an elderly man reported missing Tuesday night was found after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved