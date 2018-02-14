Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Flu Shot Friday’ February 16th at AC Health Department

‘Flu Shot Friday’ February 16th at AC Health Department

Jim Harris

Get a flu shot! The Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans who have not yet received flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible, as seasonal influenza remains widespread across the state. Tennessee county health departments are providing flu vaccine at no charge to patients while supplies last and are holding special “Flu Shot Friday” clinics from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 16 at the Anderson County Health Department to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee. Just walk in no appointment necessary for the flu shot.

“We are having these clinics to emphasize it’s not too late to get vaccinated because we expect a lot more weeks of seasonal flu that we all know has already been intense. Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and deadly illness,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH. “Yes, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, stay home if you are sick but above all get vaccinated. It can help you and those around you stay healthy and if you do get sick, it just might save your life.” For more information or other appointment times call Anderson County Health Department at (865) 425-8801.

