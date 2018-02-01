Home / Featured / Fleischmann on train carrying GOP lawmakers that hit truck

US Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was among the several Republican lawmakers who were on board a chartered Amtrak train that collided with a garbage truck at a railroad crossing in rural Virginia Wednesday morning.

Fleischmann, whose district includes Anderson County, tweeted after the accident that he had suffered minor bumps and bruises and that he had been standing when the collision occurred at 11:20 am in Crozet, Virginia, located northwest of Charlottesville.

No serious injuries were reported aboard the chartered Amtrak train, which had departed Washington DC with lawmakers, family members and staff for the luxury Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual policy retreat. However, one person in the garbage truck was killed and at least one other seriously injured.

The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans to the retreat, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was not injured. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was not on the train.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.

Several lawmakers with medical backgrounds–including Rep. Phil Roe of Greeneville–joined other passengers who are nurses or paramedics and jumped out with the basic medical gear they had. They broke into three teams to help the injured people.

