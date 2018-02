A Campbell County man was killed in a house fire reported early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the mobile home in the 2800 block of Demory Road just after 12:45 am Saturday and despite the efforts of crews from the Campbell County Rural Fire Service and the Caryville Fire Department, the home was destroyed.

The victim was identified by authorities as 62-year-old Johnny “Mike” Cooper. The cause of the fire is under investigation.