Fire damages Oak Ridge home

One minor injury was reported and several people escaped from a house fire on Tiffany Place in central Oak Ridge on Monday evening, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The fire started in the home’s garage, but the cause was not immediately known.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Fire Department crews were able to knock it down quickly, but the fire burned a bedroom above the garage as well as the engine of a vehicle in the driveway.

There were reportedly four or five people inside the home at the time of the fire.

The one minor injury was treated by Anderson County EMS.