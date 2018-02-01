Ex-Maryville coach Quarles among 9 to enter TSSAA Hall of Fame

The 2018 TSSAA Hall of Fame inductees have been selected. Nine new members will be inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame at the annual luncheon at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Two administrators, five coaches, one official, and one contributor will be inducted that day to join others in the annual gathering of those selected since the process began in 1982.

Those being inducted at this year’s luncheon are: William (Bill) Quarles, administrator from Jefferson City; James (Sam) Miles, administrator from Springville; Barbara Campbell, coach from Brentwood, Robin Dieterich, coach from Nashville; Don Freudenthal, coach from Nashville; George Quarles, coach from Maryville; Jim Whitby, coach from Union City; John Caldwell, official from Memphis; and Ron Bargatze, contributor from Nashville.

The Hall of Fame luncheon will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 14. The luncheon is to not only honor the new inductees and their families, but to honor all past inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 5. You may purchase the tickets at $25.00 each by visiting our website (www.tssaa.org). Please print off the ticket form and mail it to our office along with a check or money order. All ticket orders will be available for pick-up on the day of the luncheon. There will be NO ticket sales at the door.

Bill Quarles—Educator and administrator in Jefferson County for over 40 years; Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Jefferson Co. High School from 1977 – 1992; Served as Athletic Director as well as basketball and tennis coach at Jefferson City High School from 1966 – 1975; very instrumental in the development of multiple sports programs during his time at Jefferson Co.; Retired from Jefferson Co. School System in 2005

Sam Miles—Longtime administrator and coach in West Tennessee; coached basketball at Trenton Peabody and Dyersburg for over 10 years; Principal at Peabody High School from 1983 – 1995; Principal at Dyersburg High School from 1995 – 2006; served on TSSAA Board of Control for 12 years (1994 – 2006); Henry County Director of Schools from 2008 – 2012; employed by State Department of Education as a teacher evaluator; Retired in July of 2015

Barbara Campbell—Teacher and coach for 35 years, with 30 of those at Brentwood High School; began career in Texas before her first coaching job in Tennessee in 1988; has coached volleyball for 30 years and softball for 7 during her 30-year tenure at Brentwood; overall record of 1627-292; ranked 3rd nationally and 1st in Tennessee for most wins; 25 state tournament appearances; 7 state runner-ups; 13 TSSAA state championships

Robin Dieterich—Began coaching career in 1979 at Father Ryan High School; has coached boys’ and girls’ soccer for almost 40 years; has coached in developmental soccer programs, club programs, and head coaching at both Brentwood High School and Father Ryan High School; his girls’ and boys’ teams have a combined 8 TSSAA state championships; the boys’ and girls’ teams both won in the same school year in 2012 – 2013; has compiled over 300 career wins and carries a 64% winning percentage; continues to serve as both boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Father Ryan

Don Freudenthal—Longtime softball coach at Ezell-Harding Christian School with over 800 career wins; his teams made 19 TSSAA state tournaments, winning 13 titles and finishing runner-up 3 times; overall state tournament record of 56-11; served as athletic director from 2008 – 2014; middle school principal from 1987 to 2008; retired from coaching in 2014

George Quarles—Maryville High School head football coach for 18 years; made 15 appearances in the BlueCross Bowl state championships; 11 TSSAA State titles; 16 region titles; record of 250 wins and 16 losses; from 2004-2008 his teams held a 74-game winning streak and from 2013-2015 his teams held a 44-game winning streak; 8 undefeated seasons; lost only 9 of his last 249 games; left Maryville after 2016 season to become the Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator at Furman University.

Jim Whitby—Longtime boys’ basketball coach at Obion Co. Central High School for 19 years (1982 – 2001) and Lake Co. High School for 9 years (2001 – 2010) amassed over 850 career wins; TSSAA State Champions in Class AA in 1986…his son, Cannon, played on the ’86 state championship team and at the time set 5 state tournament records and scored 45 points in the championship game…his teams made a total of 3 TSSAA State tournament appearances.

John Caldwell— Registered as a TSSAA basketball official in 1965; officiated 13 District, 7 Regional, and 4 Sub-State tournaments; worked the 1975 TSSAA Girls’ State Basketball tournament and the 1978 Boys’ State Basketball tournament; served as a TSSAA basketball supervisor from 1978 – 1988; Assigner for Memphis and Shelby Co. from 1978 – 1985; instructor at TSSAA summer official’s camps; received TSSAA 50-year Award of Merit in 2015; officiated college basketball from 1968 – 1986.

Ron Bargatze—Coach B or “RB” was a high school basketball coach at Cocke Co. High School before heading to the college ranks; had stints at Belmont, Tennessee Tech, Vanderbilt, Trevecca, and Austin Peay State University; extensive career in sports broadcasting; radio color analyst for Vanderbilt basketball, OVC basketball and TSSAA football and basketball for over 30 years; in addition to basketball, has also called state golf and bowling championships for the TSSAA NFHS Network; Director of Sports Medicine for Baptist Hospital and created a partnership with TSSAA that provided trainers and sports medicine staff at all state championship sites; sponsored a summer leadership program that led to the Right Team Student Services program that is still a part of TSSAA today.