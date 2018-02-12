Effie H. Johnson, age 88 of Andersonville, TN passed away Friday, February 9, 2018. She was a member of Norris First Baptist Church. Effie was born February 17, 1929 in Marion, Virginia. She was a retired Registered Nurse but above all a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her during life’s journey. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Shields and Effie Thompson Sprinkle. Brothers, Howard, Robert, Lewis, Allen, Stewart, David; sister, Glenna Seaver; husband, B.V. Pullin; sons, Robert and David Pullin; husband, Earl T. Johnson.

Survived by daughters, Burline Page Pullin of Andersonville and Glenda Sue Pullin and husband Randy DeMarcadeo of Warwick, NY; son, Taylor Johnson and wife Kathi of Andersonville; grandchildren, April Pullin and husband Michael Buckner of Knoxville, Shane David Pullin, Jacob, Katie and Allen Johnson of Andersonville; great grandchildren, Tyler and Dylan Buckner of Knoxville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692;

Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

The family will receive friends at the Norris First Baptist Church on Friday, February 17, 2018 from 5-7 pm.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, in charge of arrangements.