Eby leaving OR School Board for seat on State Board of Education

Longtime Oak Ridge School Board member and current Vice Chair Robert “Bob” S. Eby, vhas notified Board members and the Director of Schools that he will be resigning March 31 after Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam appointed him to serve on the Tennessee State Board of Education, effective April 1. Eby will represent Tennessee’s Third Congressional District, which includes Oak Ridge, on the state school board, according to his resignation letter.

Eby, who has served on the School Board in some form or fashion on and off for over 30 years, sent his resignation letter on February 7th to Oak Ridge School Board Chair Keys Fillauer and copied to other school board members as well as Superintendent Bruce Borchers.

State law prohibits anyone serving on the state school board from also serving as an elected official at the city, county, state, or federal levels. Members of the Oak Ridge School Board are, of course, elected to their positions.

“Therefore, to accept this appointment requires me to resign from my Oak Ridge Board of Education position,” Eby said in his resignation letter. “I humbly request the Board to formally accept this resignation.”

Eby was first elected to the Oak Ridge School Board in 1985, and served as its Chairman from 1991 to 1995, and has been serving as the Vice Chair since 2009.

Someone will likely be appointed to serve the remainder of his term through the Anderson County general election in August, with whomever is elected then serving through the Oak Ridge city election in November. The winner of the November race would then serve the full four-year term, as Eby’s seat on the Board is on the ballot.

