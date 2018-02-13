Home / Featured / Dragons set to tip off at District tourney

Two Clinton Dragons made the Boys’ All-District 3AAA team for this season. Daraon Jones and Evan Winchester have been named All District, with Honorable Mention accolades going to Luke Harrison and Trevon Hill.

The Dragons open up play in the D3AAA tournament at Halls at 7:30, right here on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press against the homestanding Red Devils. The teams split their two regular season meetings, with each winning on their home floor, the Dragons 69-45 in December, and Halls 79-71 just a couple of weeks ago.

Clinton enters the game as the eighth seed in the tournament after an 8-20 regular season that saw them go 3-11 in District play. Fifth-seeded Halls completed its regular season with a 10-13 overall record and a 4-10 District mark.

The first game at Halls this evening (Tuesday February 13th) will be sixth-seeded Campbell County taking on seventh-seeded Central. That game tips off at 6:00 and the Clinton/Halls game will begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of game one with our coverage starting about 5 minutes before tipoff on WYSH.

