Dog show watch party to support Norris Shelter

There will be a Westminster Dog Show Viewing Party at the Clinch River Brewing in Norris from 6 to 10 pm on Tuesday, February 13.
The event is a fundraiser for Norris Animal Shelter and $2 from each pint will be donated to the Shelter.
