Dog show watch party to support Norris Shelter

There will be a Westminster Dog Show Viewing Party at the Clinch River Brewing in Norris from 6 to 10 pm on Tuesday, February 13.

The event is a fundraiser for Norris Animal Shelter and $2 from each pint will be donated to the Shelter.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

