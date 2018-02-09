Home / Featured / District 3AAA tournament starts Monday at Halls

District 3AAA tournament starts Monday at Halls

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 9 Views

The District 3AAA tournament gets started Monday night at Halls. The Clinton Lady Dragons are currently seeded fifth in the girls’ tournament and will face 8th-seeded and winless Karns Monday night at 7:30. If the Lady Dragons can beat the Lady Beavers for the third time this season, they would play again Wednesday night at 6:00.

The Dragons are the 8th seed in the boys’ bracket and will face either Halls or Campbell County Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. If Clinton wins, they would face Anderson County Thursday night at 6:00 with a trip to the District semifinals and the Region tournament on the line.

Coverage of Monday and Tuesday’s first round games will be heard on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC, Clinton, Campbell schools among those closed rest of week

Due to widespread illness among teachers, students and staff members, several area school systems closed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved