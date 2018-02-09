District 3AAA tournament starts Monday at Halls

The District 3AAA tournament gets started Monday night at Halls. The Clinton Lady Dragons are currently seeded fifth in the girls’ tournament and will face 8th-seeded and winless Karns Monday night at 7:30. If the Lady Dragons can beat the Lady Beavers for the third time this season, they would play again Wednesday night at 6:00.

The Dragons are the 8th seed in the boys’ bracket and will face either Halls or Campbell County Tuesday night at 7:30 pm. If Clinton wins, they would face Anderson County Thursday night at 6:00 with a trip to the District semifinals and the Region tournament on the line.

Coverage of Monday and Tuesday’s first round games will be heard on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press.