Dennis Cooper age 71 of Clinton

Jim Harris Obituaries

Dennis Cooper age 71 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Clinton, TN.  He loved his family.  Dennis enjoyed fishing and was a jokester.   He never met a stranger.  Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Carrie Cooper; wife, Mary Cooper; brothers, Andrew Cooper and Jack Cooper; son, Bruce Pyle.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Kevin Cooper of Corryton, TN, Joseph Cooper of Knoxville, TN, and Roger Pyle of Clinton, TN; sister, Dorothy Sanders of Maynardville, TN; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister in law, Shirley Cooper of Dayton, TN and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Dennis’s family and friends will have services for Dennis at a later date.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

