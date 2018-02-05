Dennis Cooper age 71 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Clinton, TN. He loved his family. Dennis enjoyed fishing and was a jokester. He never met a stranger. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Carrie Cooper; wife, Mary Cooper; brothers, Andrew Cooper and Jack Cooper; son, Bruce Pyle.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Kevin Cooper of Corryton, TN, Joseph Cooper of Knoxville, TN, and Roger Pyle of Clinton, TN; sister, Dorothy Sanders of Maynardville, TN; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister in law, Shirley Cooper of Dayton, TN and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

Dennis’s family and friends will have services for Dennis at a later date. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.