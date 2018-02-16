Home / Obituaries / Dennis Cooper age 71 of Clinton

Dennis Cooper age 71 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Dennis Cooper age 71 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Clinton, TN.  He loved his family.  Dennis enjoyed fishing and was a jokester.   He never met a stranger.  Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Carrie Cooper; wife, Mary Cooper; brothers, Andrew Cooper and Jack Cooper; son, Bruce Pyle.

Dennis is survived by his sons, Kevin Cooper of Corryton, TN, Joseph Cooper of Knoxville, TN, and Roger Pyle of Clinton, TN; sister, Dorothy Sanders of Maynardville, TN; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister in law, Shirley Cooper of Dayton, TN and a host of other relatives and friends.

Dennis’s family will have a private graveside service for him at New Home Cemetery in Andersonville, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lucas, Lee V. age 95 of Heiskell

Lucas, Lee V. age 95 of Heiskell went to be with the Lord on Monday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved