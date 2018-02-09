Home / Featured / Denenberg appointed to vacant AC Commission seat; EMS vote deferred until audit complete

Denenberg appointed to vacant AC Commission seat; EMS vote deferred until audit complete

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Meeting Thursday in a special-called session, the Anderson County Commission unanimously voted to appoint Catherine Denenberg to serve the remainder of an unexpired term on the Commission. Denenberg was the only person to apply for the appointment and no other nominations were made from the floor or by commissioners, and the vote to appoint her to serve the remainder of Harry “Whitey” Hitchcock’s term representing Oak Ridge’s District 6 was unanimous. Denenberg has already qualified to run for that seat in the August general election.

The Commission also voted unanimously to defer any action on the county EMS’s request for additional funds to purchase three new ambulances until after an ongoing operational audit of the EMS is completed, which is expected to be sometime later this spring, most likely in May.

Commissioners also went into executive session, and when they emerged from behind closed doors, authorized County Law Director Jay Yeager and “outside counsel” to move forward on the matter that was discussed.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Subcontracts awarded for K-25 History Center

The U.S. Department of Energy’s cleanup contractor URS|CH2M Oak Ridge LLC, or UCOR, has awarded …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved