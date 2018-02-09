Denenberg appointed to vacant AC Commission seat; EMS vote deferred until audit complete

Meeting Thursday in a special-called session, the Anderson County Commission unanimously voted to appoint Catherine Denenberg to serve the remainder of an unexpired term on the Commission. Denenberg was the only person to apply for the appointment and no other nominations were made from the floor or by commissioners, and the vote to appoint her to serve the remainder of Harry “Whitey” Hitchcock’s term representing Oak Ridge’s District 6 was unanimous. Denenberg has already qualified to run for that seat in the August general election.

The Commission also voted unanimously to defer any action on the county EMS’s request for additional funds to purchase three new ambulances until after an ongoing operational audit of the EMS is completed, which is expected to be sometime later this spring, most likely in May.

Commissioners also went into executive session, and when they emerged from behind closed doors, authorized County Law Director Jay Yeager and “outside counsel” to move forward on the matter that was discussed.