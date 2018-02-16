Deadline passes to qualify for May primaries

The deadline to qualify as a candidate in the May 1st Anderson County primary elections was Thursday at 12 noon.

All but two of the candidates who will appear on the ballot are running in the Republican primary for countywide offices.

One incumbent, longtime Road Superintendent Gary Long, is unopposed for the Republican nomination and with no Democrats in the race in August, will serve another four-year term.

Incumbents face challenges in four races in the Republican primary.

Circuit Court Clerk William Jones is facing three challengers, Samantha Ashley–who qualified at the deadline–Rocky Top Mayor Michael Lovely and former County Mayor Rex Lynch. No Democrats will appear on the ballot.

County Clerk Jeff Cole is being challenged by businesswoman Leesa Arowood for the GOP nomination with no Democratic opposition in August.

County Mayor Terry Frank is being challenged for the Republican nomination for her office by Commissioner Steve Emert. Again, no Democrats appear on the May ballot.

Incumbent Register of Deeds Tim Shelton is facing a challenge from Michael Yarnell Foster, who qualified Thursday morning, in the Republican primary with no Democratic primary candidates.

The race to replace retiring Sheriff Paul White features candidates from both sides of the aisle, with the lone Democrat being Mark Lucas, current Chief Deputy. The Republicans seeking their party’s nomination are 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force Director Russell Barker, Oak Ridge Police Officer and former Chief Deputy Lewis Ridenour and longtime Deputy Mark “Hollywood” Whaley.

Current interim Trustee Myron Iwanski, who was appointed to serve by the County Commission following the departure earlier this year of Rodney Archer, is not running for the full-time job, but one Democrat, Ebony Capshaw, will appear on the May 1st ballot. The Republican side of the ballot is more crowded, with Clinton Mayor Scott Burton, 911 Director Regina Copeland and current School Board member and former County Commissioner Scott Gillenwaters.

The deadline for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot is Thursday February 22nd at 12 noon.

The deadline to register to vote in time to be able to participate in the May 1st Anderson County primary elections is April 2nd.

Early voting will be held from April 11th through April 26th, with Election Day set for May 1st.

The deadline for candidates to qualify as independents for countywide offices as well as for seats on the County Commission and School Board in the August election is noon on April 5th and the election itself will be held on August 2nd.

As always, for more information on voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com.