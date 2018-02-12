Home / Featured / D3AAA tournament starts tonight; Clinton v. Karns on WYSH, 7:30 pm

Two Clinton Lady Dragons were selected to the All District 3AAA Team for this season.

Senior Amaya Whitt and junior Nikki Jones earned All-District honors while their teammates Danyel Joy, Kinley Martin and Alayjah Whitt were named Honorable Mention All-District.

The 17-9 Lady Dragons finished as the fifth seed in District 3AAA and will open up the District tournament tonight (Monday February 12th) at Halls at 7:30 pm against eighth-seeded and winless Karns. Clinton won both regular season meetings, 57-12 and 53-17. The winner of tonight’s game faces 4th-seeded Halls Wednesday for a berth in the District semifinals and next week’s Region tournament.

The first game at Halls Monday night will feature the 6th seeded Anderson County Lady Mavs against seventh-seeded Central. The Lady Mavs swept Central in the regular season, winning 46-19 and 44-23. The winner of the AC/Central game gets third-seeded Powell on Wednesday night.

The boys’ District tournament gets started Tuesday night at Halls.

