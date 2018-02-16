D3AAA Girls’ tourney continues; chaotic, busy sports weekend at WYSH

The D3AAA semifinals for the girls will also be played at Halls on Friday, beginning with second seed Oak Ridge tangling with fourth seed Powell, followed at approximately 5:30 by #5 Clinton and top-seeded Campbell County.

Campbell County comes in with a 19-8 record overall and a 13-1 District mark and off a double-bye through the first two rounds of the tournament. Clinton is 19-9 and fresh off a dominant 72-23 win over Karns on Monday and a convincing 45-31 Wednesday night win over tournament host Halls. The Lady Cougars won both regular season meetings–58-41 at Campbell County and 61-40 in Clinton.

WYSH will be busy all evening long, starting with live coverage of CHS & CCHS at 5:30, taking you up to Trading Time Primetime, where we will continue to update you on what’s happening at Halls while you buy, sell, trade and giveaway. As soon as Primetime wraps up, we will head back to Halls for the conclusion of the Lady Dragons’ game on the Fox & Farley Full-Court Press, followed by coverage of the season-opening NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Next Era Energy Resources 200 from Daytona International Speedway.

Due to a myriad of factors, WYSH will not be able to broadcast Saturday’s District 3AAA girls’ consolation or championship game–whichever Clinton ends in depending upon their result against Campbell County. However, we will bring you updates from Halls during our coverage of the NASCAR XFinity Series Power Shares QQQ 300 from Daytona, which will begin at 2 pm Saturday.

Sunday, WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM crank up the racing volume with the 60th running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, with the green flag dropping on coverage across all three stations Sunday at 1:30 pm.