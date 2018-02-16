Home / Featured / D3AAA Boys: Mavericks seize control in second half, eliminate Dragons

The District 3AAA boy’s basketball tournament continued Thursday at Halls High School.

In game one, the Anderson County Mavericks took the rubber match of the Crosstown Showdown, eliminating Clinton 61-46 and advancing to the District semifinals and next week’s Region tournament. Anderson County improved to 20-11 behind 19 points from Spencer Chandler, and by taking advantage of a Dragon second-half scoring drought to pull away after trailing 27-23 at halftime. Clinton’s season ended with a record of 9-21 despite 13 points from Evan Winchester.

Anderson County earned a semifinal berth and will face top seeded Oak Ridge Friday night at 8:30 at Halls.

The second game saw a similar result, with Powell eliminating Central 62-47 and advancing to face Karns in a 7:00 semifinal at Halls.

Elsewhere, at the District 3A tournament, the Coalfield boys knocked out Oneida 64-42 and Rockwood downed Wartburg 48-39.

