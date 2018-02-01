Cougars drill Dragons twice; Mavs get sweep in Knox

High school basketball scores Wednesday January 31st:

Campbell County girls 61 Clinton 40…The Lady Cougars blew open a close game in the second quarter and won on the road as Emily Ellison scored a team-high 15 points. Clinton fell to 16-8, 6-7 in D3AAA despite 10 points apiece from Ally Evans and Danyel Joy.

Campbell County boys 67 Clinton 37…Led by Evan Jackson’s eight three-pointers and 32 points, the Cougars opened up a big lead early and never let up the rest of the way as they won at Clinton. Trevon Hill led the Dragons with 10 points.

Anderson County girls 44 Central 23…Anderson County boys 52 Central 39.

Schedule Thursday February 1st:

Oak Ridge at Karns…Wartburg at Midway…Oneida at Sunbright…Union County at Gibbs.

Friday February 2nd:

Powell at Clinton (WYSH)…Anderson County at Karns…Oak Ridge at Halls…Oliver Springs at Oakdale…Central at Campbell County…Jellico at Greenback…Coalfield at Rockwood…Midway at Harriman…Kingston at Scott.