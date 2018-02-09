Contract awarded for sampling at proposed waste disposal site

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management has announced that it recently awarded Strata-G LLC a contract to perform environmental sampling as part of its effort to build a new waste disposal facility on the Oak Ridge Reservation.

Under the approximately $1 million contract, the veteran-owned small business will be responsible for drilling 16 wells to access groundwater, characterize surface water, and gather soil samples for geotechnical investigations at the Bear Creek Valley site, located on federal land west of the Y-12 National Security Complex.

Information gathered from the environmental sampling activities will be used to determine if the site is suited for future waste disposal operations and to support detailed design for the new disposal facility, known as the Environmental Management Disposal Facility. Fieldwork is scheduled for completion in April, and a final report on the effort will be released later this year.

The current facility, which has operated safely for nearly 15 years west of Y-12, is approaching full capacity.

The Environmental Protection Agency, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and OREM are scheduled to release a formal proposal for the new facility later this year, and the community will receive multiple opportunities to comment on the plan.

