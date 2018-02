(BBB’s Brad Jones) The Coalfield at Rockwood, District 3A basketball game scheduled for Friday night (February 1st) will be played tonight (Thursday February 1st) instead.

Roane County has a high amount of sickness and is expected to close school for Friday and Monday so the game is being played tonight instead.

However, with the impending snow forecast, the games will be at 5pm (girls) and 6:30pm (boys). There will be no JV game tonight.