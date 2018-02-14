Children’s Museum of OR hosting annual Int’l Festival

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will host its annual, family-friendly International Festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, February 17, featuring entertainment, crafts and cuisines from cultures around the world. Children may make and take home international crafts, including an Indian elephant, canary mask, beading crafts, international stamps, and a thumb piano for school age children

The Knox Accordion-AIRs will be the featured performer at the festival, offering musical and dance entertainment on stage throughout the day at the Museum, 461 West Outer Dr., Oak Ridge. The lively accordion duo, Wolfgang Schaber and Linda Warren, will join Greek and Indian folk dancers, hip hop dancers and others during the multi-cultural festival.

Warren, who has played accordion since she was 6, enjoys squeezing country, rock ‘n roll, and Memphis blues and gospel music on her accordion. Schaber, who began learning accordion in his home country of Austria, enjoys playing polkas, marches, a waltz or two, folk tunes and classical music. Other performers include Einstein Simplified Comedy Improv, Lucia’s Arte Y Pasión Flamenca Dancers, Greg Carney Hip Hop Dancers, Bella Belly Dancers, National Martial Arts, School of Rock, Spice of India Dancers, Dance Tonight ballroom dancing, Meraki Greek Dancers from St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and the Native American Dancers

Among arts and crafts demonstrations will be basket weaving by Fox Hollow Creations in the Museum’s Appalachian Exhibit and corn shuck doll demonstrations by Broadway Studios and Gallery. Guatemalan crafts, Japanese origami, Native American jewelry and Ukrainian painted eggs will also be among crafts at the festival.

Food vendors will have dishes from nearly a dozen countries available to purchase. They include Japanese, Indian, Mexican, Polish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Bolivian, all-American barbecue and desserts. The Knoxville Area Model Railroaders will operate model trains at the World of Trains exhibit during the festival.

The International Festival is supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission. Admission to the International Festival is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $10 for children 3-17 and $1 off each category for museum members. The event is free for children 2 and under. For more information, call the Children’s Museum at (865) 482-1074, or see the Children’s Museum web site at www.childrensmuseumofoakridge.org