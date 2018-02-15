Can Am Duel at Daytona tonight

(MRN) There’ll be forty drivers starting tonight’s twin 150-mile qualifying races with all forty advancing to Sunday’s sixtieth running of the Daytona 500. The only question is where they’ll line up on the starting grid.

Regardless of where they finish tonight, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start the season opener from the front row after posting the top two qualifying speeds last weekend.

Notable drivers in the first half of tonight’s twin bill include seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson; 2017 X-finity Series champion William Byron, who has replaced Kasey Kahne at Hendrick Motorsports; defending Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch; and Brad Keselowski, who already has one Speedweeks win with last weekend’s victory in the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Race-2 includes three of the drivers from last year’s Championship Four at Homestead-Miami Speedway – 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Junior, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick. There’s also Erik Jones, last season’s Rookie of the Year, who’s made the move from Furniture Row Racing to take Matt Kenseth’s place behind the wheel of the Number-20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

There are just two rookies among the forty entries, Byron and Darrell Wallace Junior. Both are running in tonight’s first race.

STARTING LINEUPS

CAN-AM DUEL AT DAYTONA

Race 1

Row 1 Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson

Row 2 William Byron (R) and Daniel Suarez

Row 3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano

Row 4 Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney

Row 5 Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski

Row 6 Ryan Newman and Jamie McMurray

Row 7 Darrell Wallace Jr. (R) and Ty Dillon

Row 8 Chris Buescher and Brendan Gaughan

Row 9 Justin Marks and Jeffrey Earnhardt

Row 10 David Gilliland and David Ragan

Race 2

Row 1 Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch

Row 2 Erik Jones and Kevin Harvick

Row 3 Chase Elliott and Paul Menard

Row 4 Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer

Row 5 Kasey Kahne and Trevor Bayne

Row 6 Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell

Row 7 Martin Truex Jr. and Danica Patrick

Row 8 AJ Allmendinger and Matt DiBenedetto

Row 9 DJ Kennington and Mark Thompson

Row 10 Corey LaJoie and Gray Gaulding

Each race will consist of 60 laps / 150 miles …… 2017 Winners: Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin …