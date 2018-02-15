Can Am Duel at Daytona tonight

(MRN) There’ll be forty drivers starting tonight’s twin 150-mile qualifying races with all forty advancing to Sunday’s sixtieth running of the Daytona 500. The only question is where they’ll line up on the starting grid.
Regardless of where they finish tonight, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin will start the season opener from the front row after posting the top two qualifying speeds last weekend.
Notable drivers in the first half of tonight’s twin bill include seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson; 2017 X-finity Series champion William Byron, who has replaced Kasey Kahne at Hendrick Motorsports; defending Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch; and Brad Keselowski, who already has one Speedweeks win with last weekend’s victory in the Advance Auto Parts Clash.
Race-2 includes three of the drivers from last year’s Championship Four at Homestead-Miami Speedway – 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Junior, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick. There’s also Erik Jones, last season’s Rookie of the Year, who’s made the move from Furniture Row Racing to take Matt Kenseth’s place behind the wheel of the Number-20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
There are just two rookies among the forty entries, Byron and Darrell Wallace Junior. Both are running in tonight’s first race.
STARTING LINEUPS
CAN-AM DUEL AT DAYTONA
Race 1
Row 1 Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson
Row 2 William Byron (R) and Daniel Suarez
Row 3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano
Row 4 Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney
Row 5 Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski
Row 6 Ryan Newman and Jamie McMurray
Row 7 Darrell Wallace Jr. (R) and Ty Dillon
Row 8 Chris Buescher and Brendan Gaughan
Row 9 Justin Marks and Jeffrey Earnhardt
Row 10 David Gilliland and David Ragan
Race 2
Row 1 Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch
Row 2 Erik Jones and Kevin Harvick
Row 3 Chase Elliott and Paul Menard
Row 4 Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer
Row 5 Kasey Kahne and Trevor Bayne
Row 6 Kyle Larson and Michael McDowell
Row 7 Martin Truex Jr. and Danica Patrick
Row 8 AJ Allmendinger and Matt DiBenedetto
Row 9 DJ Kennington and Mark Thompson
Row 10 Corey LaJoie and Gray Gaulding
Each race will consist of 60 laps / 150 miles …… 2017 Winners: Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin …