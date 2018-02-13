Home / Obituaries / Brian Hatmaker, age 58 of Andersonville

Brian Hatmaker, age 58 of Andersonville

Brian Hatmaker, age 58 of Andersonville went home to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.  Brian was born February 7, 1960 to the late Kenneth and Janie Hatmaker.  He was a member of Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church. Throughout his life Brian loved fishing, cooking outside on his gas grill but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.  In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his son, Gabriel “Dusty” Hatmaker; sister, Rita Ridenour.

Brian is survived by:

Son……………..           Alan Hatmaker

Grandchildren…      Ethan Dustin Hatmaker, Shawn Hatmaker, & Jeffrey Hatmaker

Brother………….        Wayne Hatmaker & wife Rhonda

Sisters……………       Sharon Williams & husband Bill

Tracy Braden Hatmaker

Brother-in-law…      Dewayne Ridenour

Special friend…..     Michelle Hatmaker Asbury

Numerous nieces, nephews, church family and friends

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Rev. Gerald Hatmaker officiating.  Brian’s graveside will be11:00 amFriday at Red Hill Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

