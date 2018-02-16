Home / Featured / Body found in Campbell

Investigators in Campbell County are working to identify a body found just outside Caryville on Thursday.

Details about how exactly the as-of-yet-unidentified male’s body was found have not been released but authorities say they were notified at around 3:30 pm. The body was found in a wooded area near a ravine in the vicinity of the Shell gas station at Exit 141 off of I-75. Crews from the Caryville Police Department, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the county Rescue Squad all responded and aided in the search and recovery.

A vehicle that was found parked near the gas station has led investigators to believe the body may be that of a Knox County man reported missing several days ago.

Few details have been released, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

