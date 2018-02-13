Home / Obituaries / Bobby Lee Coker, Sr., age 61 of Lake City

Bobby Lee Coker, Sr., age 61 of Lake City

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Bobby Lee Coker, Sr., age 61 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 14, 1957 in Cleveland, OH. Bobby was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting, ginseng hunting and riding his Harley.  He is preceded in death by his father, Harvey Coker, son, Bobby Lee Coker, Jr. and grandson, Skyland Coker.
Survivors:
Mother                                     Emma Hutson                                                             Kentucky
Ex Wife                                   Judy Coker                                                                 Lake City
Son                                          Matthew Coker & Deidra                                            Lake City
Brothers                                  Darrell Lee Coker                                                       Clinton
                                                Michael Anthony Coker & Marsha                              Clinton
Sister                                       Audrey Kidwell                                                            Kentucky
Mother & Father-in-law           Verlin & Mary Seiber                                                   Lake City
In-laws                                     Jack Seiber, Pattie Seiber and Richard Seiber          Lake City
Grandchildren                         Marissa, Jayden and Madison
And several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 15, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at the Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee on Friday, February 16, 2018 for an 11:00 AM interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86, of Knoxville

Ramona Loarine Rutherford, age 86, of Knoxville went peacefully to be with the Lord, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved