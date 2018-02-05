Home / Community Bulletin Board / Bluebirds subject of two events in Oak Ridge

Bluebirds subject of two events in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 8 Views

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Bluebird Society will present two programs on bluebirding this month.

A program titled “Bluebirding Basics” will be held on Tuesday, February 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge campus, Goff Room 104.

A second program, “Bluebird Nest Box Trail Monitoring Training,” will be held on Thursday, February 15, at Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge campus, from 7 to 8 p.m., City Room.

If you are interested in bluebirds or want to learn more about them, you are invited to attend these free programs.

For more information on this program or the UT Arboretum Society, call (865) 483-7277.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPD asks for help in Christmas Eve booze burglary

The Oak Ridge Police Department has asked for help identifying a burglar in a Christmas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved