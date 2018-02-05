Bluebirds subject of two events in Oak Ridge

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Bluebird Society will present two programs on bluebirding this month.

A program titled “Bluebirding Basics” will be held on Tuesday, February 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge campus, Goff Room 104.

A second program, “Bluebird Nest Box Trail Monitoring Training,” will be held on Thursday, February 15, at Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge campus, from 7 to 8 p.m., City Room.

If you are interested in bluebirds or want to learn more about them, you are invited to attend these free programs.

For more information on this program or the UT Arboretum Society, call (865) 483-7277.