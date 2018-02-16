Blaney, Elliott take Can Am Duel races, field set for Daytona

(MRN) Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott won Thursday’s qualifying races as the starting field was set for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Blaney started eighth in the first half of the can-am Duel at Daytona International Speedway, leading the final six laps and beating runner-up, and Team Penske teammate, Joey Logano to the checkered flag by two tenths of a second as Ford swept the top two finishing positions. Rookie Darrell Wallace Junior, Ricky Stenhouse Junior and defending Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch completed the top five. The victory gave Blaney the Number-3 starting spot in Sunday’s “five hundred.”

Elliott gave Chevrolet its turn in Victory Lane by winning the nightcap on Thursday, leading the final thirty-four laps and beating Kevin Harvick to the finish by eight one-hundredths of a second to secure the Number-4 starting spot in Sunday’s “Great American Race.” Erik Jones took third place with Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch completing the top five.

Front-row qualifiers Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin were already locked into their starting positions for the season opener after topping last weekend’s qualifying and will lead the field to the green flag Sunday in the sixtieth running of the Daytona 500 after finishing fourteenth and ninth, respectively, in Thursday’s races.

OTHER NOTABLE DRIVERS AND THEIR STARTING POSITIONS SUNDAY: 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano, fifth … 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, sixth … Darrell Wallace Junior will be the highest-qualified rookie, starting seventh … 2015 champion Kyle Busch starts twelfth in the forty-car field … Reigning Monster Energy Series champ Martin Truex Junior, twenty-fourth … and Danica Patrick, twenty-eighth in her final NASCAR race … Accidents in the first of Thursday night’s twin qualifying races sidelined five drivers who’ll have to go to back-up cars and start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field: Advance Auto Parts Clash winner Brad Keselowski, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports rookie William Byron, David Gilliland and Aric Almirola … When the green flag flies Sunday afternoon, it’ll be Kurt Busch bidding to become the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1994 and 1995 to win back-to-back Daytona 500s. He’ll start eleventh.