Bernard Toler went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Bernard was the son of Sidney Martin Toler and Irene Elizabeth Whitten Toler, born in Cyclone, West Virginia on March 2, 1944, the grandson of Pete and Lydia Toler and Bill and Maude Whitten, and the husband of Betty Duncan Toler for 52 years.

Bernard was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed farming, loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his kids and grandkids. He was a loving man who enjoyed being around people, joking, and having a good time. He also enjoyed hanging out at Glenn’s Pizza and socializing. He enjoyed his annual trips to West Virginia to visit with family and friends. Bernard was a former employee of Anderson County Animal Control.

Bernard is preceded in death by his parents Sidney martin Toler and Irene Elizabeth Toler, brother Walter Calvin Toler, brother David Toler, grandson Jamey Dewayne Nelson, and his second mother Aunt Louise.

Survived by:

Wife of 52 Years Betty Duncan Toler of Rocky Top

Daughters Doris Wall and Husband Tony of Jacksboro

Kathy Bailey and husband Kerry of Killeen, TX

Linda White and husband Curtis of LaFollette

Sons Glenn Toler and wife Sharon of Rocky Top

Gary Toler and wife Tonya of Rocky Top

10 Grandchildren Curtis Bailey

Justin Braden and wife Tiffany

Dustin Braden and wife Ali

Kerri Ann Bailey

Brandy Vinsant and husband Dewayne

Joshua Toler and wife Bekah

Darrell Toler and wife Whitley Amanda Toler

Brooke Toler Emily Toler

14 Great Grandchildren

Sister Carolyn Lee and husband Bill of Cleveland, OH

and many special nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 14, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton and Rev. James Lane officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 am on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.