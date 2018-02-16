ASAP recognizes Scott, local businesses

(ASAP) On Friday, February 2, ASAP of Anderson, the community’s anti-drug coalition, held their yearly banquet to thank community partners and volunteers across the county for their dedication to fighting the opioid crisis and other substance misuse.

ASAP crowned Pastor Wayne Phillips Ally of the Year, but in addition, each year, ASAP recognizes an influential community member with the Prevention Power Partner award. This individual has demonstrated excellent prevention support, above and beyond and often behind the scenes.

ASAP recognized Commissioner Theresa Scott as the 2017 Prevention Power Partner. According to an ASAP press release, Scott “shares her passion for prevention regularly and promotes prevention everywhere she goes.”

The release goes on to say that her leadership and persistence positioned ASAP to engage in what the anti-drug coalition calls “the most successful fundraising campaign in their history.” In October 2017, Theresa’s persistence, coupled with the support of numerous volunteers and partners, helped propel this community to raise $34,614.29 in 96 hours to fund the Anderson County Family Drug Treatment Court during ASAP’s Camping for Community event. The court is in final preparations and is expected to be underway soon, according to ASAP.

ASAP also recognizes certain businesses in our community that exemplify outstanding support in substance abuse prevention. ASAP of Anderson’s prevention outreach would not be possible without the efforts and support of these businesses.

To conclude the banquet, ASAP proudly awarded Responsible Business Awards to Walgreens for installing a permanent medication disposal bin, Laura Lynn Riden State Farm Agency for sponsoring four Blake McMeans presentations to high schoolers in Anderson County, and Chik-Fil-A for their ongoing collaboration with ASAP of Anderson’s Youth Coalition.

ASAP’s Executive Director, Stephanie Strutner, concluded the event by leaving attendees with the fitting words of Mother Teresa: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”

To partner with ASAP of Anderson or learn more about their mission and the fight to end substance abuse or to make a donation go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007.