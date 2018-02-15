Home / Community Bulletin Board / ASAP offers Narcan training

ASAP offers Narcan training

Jim Harris

ASAP of Anderson is coordinating Narcan (naloxone) Trainings for anyone interested in receiving a FREE Narcan kit. Did you know 90% of individuals that die of an overdose suffered a nonfatal overdose in the past 12 months? Narcan saves lives and prevents overdose deaths.

Upcoming Trainings:

  • February 20th, 6:00PM, Anderson County Commission
  • February 20th, 8:00PM, Clinton Middle School Auditorium
    • This training will take place after the Chasing the Dragon documentary screening event (also open to the public)
  • March 2nd, 9:00AM at United Way of Anderson County, 728 Emory Valley Road

Agencies and individuals are invited to attend these free trainings! Learn how to safely administer Narcan to save lives. For more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit us on Facebook.

