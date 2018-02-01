April 5th deadline for candidates in August general election in Anderson

Wednesday, we gave you a look at how the ballot for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections are shaping up with two weeks left before the deadline to qualify as a candidate. That, though, is not the only race where petitions can be picked up.

The county general election is set for August 2nd and, in addition to the winners of each party’s primaries in countywide offices, there are also races for seats on the County Commission and the School Board.

In County Commission District 1, Felicia Foust and Timothy Risden have qualified to run. Incumbents Chuck Fritts and Tracy Wandell had not qualified to run as of earlier this week, but the deadline to qualify as a candidate in August is not until April 5th at 12 noon.

David Queener will seek a seat on the Commission in District 2, where incumbents Rick Meredith and Mark Alderson currently serve. Neither incumbent has qualified.

In Commission District 3, as of Tuesday, incumbent Phil warfield will be joined on the ballot by Joshua Anderson and Denver Waddell. Warfield’s fellow incumbent Steve Emert is challenging County Mayor Terry Frank in the May primary.

District 4 incumbents Tim Isbel (the Commission Chair) and Shain Vowell will be on the August ballot, along with Tabitha Dunacan Harmon.

Longtime District 5 Commissioners Robert McKamey and Jerry White have qualified to run for another term and so far, no challengers have qualified to run.

In District 6, Catherine Denenberg is the lone candidate who has qualified to run for the seat that will be filled on a temporary basis by someone chosen by the County Commission through the August election after Whitey Hitchcock’s resignation, which went into effect today (February 1st). That seat will be filled during a special called Commission meeting one week from today that will also focus on issues surrounding the EMS department. The othe rincumbent, Steve Mead, had not qualified as of the time this report was filed.

District 7 incumbents Jerry Creasey and Theresa Scott have qualified to run for re-election with one challenger so far in the form of Jimmy Bouchard.

Only David Mosby has qualified to seek a seat on the Commission in District 8 as neither incumbent, Phil Yager and Bob Smallridge, had qualified at last check.

Three School Board incumbents–District 1’s Jo Williams, District 2’s Teresa Portwood, and District 7’s Don Bell–are thus far unopposed.

Incumbent State Representative John Ragan has qualified to seek re-election to the General Assembly representing the 33rd District. He will face a challenger in November from either Richard Dawson or Nathaniel Varner, who are squaring off in the democratic primary for that office.

Lieutenant Governor randy McNally is unsurprisingly unchallenged as he seeks another term in the State Senate representing the 5th District.

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the August election is noon on April 5th and the election itself will be held on August 2nd.

As always, for more information on voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com.