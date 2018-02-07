Anderson schools to close Thursday & Friday

On Tuesday, Anderson County Director of Schools Dr. Tim Parrott announced that the system will be closed on Thursday February 8th and Friday February 9th because of widespread illness among students and staff members. One of those days will be made up on Monday April 2nd, which had been scheduled to be an in-service day for teachers.

Asked after the announcement why schools would be open today (Wednesday February 7th) when officials already knew they would be out the following two days, Dr. Parrott in an email said “there is always a chance that both student and teacher attendance will improve [on Wednesday]. The leadership team met and decided that it would be best to close school Thursday and Friday. This will give extra time for the students to get well and to clean and disinfect the schools.”

Professional development for this afternoon for all staff has also been canceled.

Parrott said that any other time, he would not have sent out the message about schools being closed Thursday and Friday until later this afternoon, but says he made the decision “to go ahead and let parents know tonight (Tuesday) so if their child was just getting over the flu or are just getting sick they would only be missing one more day” of instruction.

The school system will excuse all parent notes for students out sick today, but those notes must be turned in by next Tuesday February 13th.

Numerous teachers have been absent lately and the system says it has also had a hard time finding healthy substitute teachers to fill in.