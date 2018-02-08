Home / Featured / AC, Clinton, Campbell schools among those closed rest of week

AC, Clinton, Campbell schools among those closed rest of week

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

Due to widespread illness among teachers, students and staff members, several area school systems closed today (Thursday February 8th) and will remain closed tomorrow (Friday Feb. 9th).

They are: Anderson County; Clinton city schools; Campbell, Knox and Union counties. In addition the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley serving Anderson County will also remain closed.

Administrators say that custodial and maintenance crews will be deep-cleaning classrooms, doors, buses and anywhere where germs can spread.

The hope here is that the extra days off will give sick students and staff members a chance to get better before everybody heads back to class on Monday morning.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

