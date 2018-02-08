AC, Clinton, Campbell schools among those closed rest of week

Due to widespread illness among teachers, students and staff members, several area school systems closed today (Thursday February 8th) and will remain closed tomorrow (Friday Feb. 9th).

They are: Anderson County; Clinton city schools; Campbell, Knox and Union counties. In addition the Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley serving Anderson County will also remain closed.

Administrators say that custodial and maintenance crews will be deep-cleaning classrooms, doors, buses and anywhere where germs can spread.

The hope here is that the extra days off will give sick students and staff members a chance to get better before everybody heads back to class on Monday morning.