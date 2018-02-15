AC Chamber to host presentations on downtown revitalizations

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host the opening presentation for the revitalization of downtown Clinton on Monday.

The presentation will be by Gianni Longo Associates LTD, which has redesigned Chattanooga’s riverfront; downtown Franklin, Tennessee; and Market Square in Knoxville, a press release said.

Here is more information about the two presentations:

Monday, February 19: The Opening Presentation, 6:30-8 p.m.

Thursday, February 22: The Closing Presentation: 6:30-8 p.m.

Both events will be held at the Junior Achievement East Tennessee Building beside Anderson County High School.