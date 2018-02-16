Home / Obituaries / Jewel Darlene Hooks, age 74 of Clinton

Jewel Darlene Hooks, age 74 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Jewel Darlene Hooks, age 74 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. Jewel was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on April 9, 1943 to the late Ernest and Francis Hattaway Boruff. Jewel was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers, crafts, pets, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jewel is preceded in death by her sisters: Ella Jean Lane, Lola Faye Boruff, and Donna Packard, and her husbands: Robert Lee Phillips, and Billy Hooks.

Survivors Include:

Sons                             Boyd Phillips and wife Brandi of Coalfield

                                      Anthony Hill and wife Carmen of Andersonville

Daughters                     Becky Bailey and husband Bill of Clinton

                                      Leigh Ann Baird and husband Derrick of Norris

                                      Monica Alley of Knoxville

Brother                          Charles Boruff and wife Margaret of Lake City

Sisters                           Willie Mae Copeman of Clinton

                                      Linda Hughes of Harriman

                                      Patsy Dunlap of Maryville

                                       Lisa Lane of Harriman

12 Grandchildren

 2 Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, February 16, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Overton officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Island Ford Cemetery on Saturday, February 17, 2018 for an 11:00 AM interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Samy E. Cooper, age 78, of Heiskell

Samy E. Cooper, age 78, of Heiskell (unofficial mayor), went home to be with her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved