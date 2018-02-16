Jewel Darlene Hooks, age 74 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. Jewel was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on April 9, 1943 to the late Ernest and Francis Hattaway Boruff. Jewel was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers, crafts, pets, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jewel is preceded in death by her sisters: Ella Jean Lane, Lola Faye Boruff, and Donna Packard, and her husbands: Robert Lee Phillips, and Billy Hooks.

Survivors Include:

Sons Boyd Phillips and wife Brandi of Coalfield

Anthony Hill and wife Carmen of Andersonville

Daughters Becky Bailey and husband Bill of Clinton

Leigh Ann Baird and husband Derrick of Norris

Monica Alley of Knoxville

Brother Charles Boruff and wife Margaret of Lake City

Sisters Willie Mae Copeman of Clinton

Linda Hughes of Harriman

Patsy Dunlap of Maryville

Lisa Lane of Harriman

12 Grandchildren

2 Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, on Friday, February 16, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, February 16, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Overton officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Island Ford Cemetery on Saturday, February 17, 2018 for an 11:00 AM interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

