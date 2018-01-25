Yager puts out call for Senate Pages

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) today invited local students in grades 6 – 12 in the 12th senatorial district to experience the legislature in action as a Page in the State Senate. An adult is required to accompany Pages under the age of 18. The Page duties consist of anything from making copies, running errands within the Capitol building, to distributing legislative information to members of the General Assembly. The student Pages report to the Chief Clerk of the House and Senate.

“This is the best civics lesson I can imagine,” said Senator Yager. “Student Pages are right there with us on the Senate floor. They get a unique front-row view of the lawmaking process.”

Students wishing to be considered as a Senate Page can contact Senator Yager online at sen.ken.yager@capitol.tn.gov, or they can call his office at 615-741-1449. The Pages will also receive a tour of the capitol. Parents or teachers are invited to attend with their child or student.

“We will certainly take care of as many requests for Pages as we can before the General Assembly adjourns,” added Yager. “I look forward to sponsoring many local students in our State Senate.”