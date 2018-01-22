Home / Featured / Wrong-way collision kills one on I-75

Wrong-way collision kills one on I-75

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

A woman driving the wrong way on I-75 in Campbell County Sunday morning was killed in a head-on collision.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 30-year-old Amber Pauley had been driving a 2007 Kia south in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 140 at around 5 am when she collided head-on with a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by 36-year-old Igor Lyashenko.

Pauley was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. Lyashenko was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Troopers reported that it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The northbound side of I-75 at the accident scene was closed for about four hours before reopening at around 9 am Sunday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Basketball returns to WYSH

Despite the Anderson County schools being closed today, we will have live coverage of high …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved