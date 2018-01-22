Wrong-way collision kills one on I-75

A woman driving the wrong way on I-75 in Campbell County Sunday morning was killed in a head-on collision.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 30-year-old Amber Pauley had been driving a 2007 Kia south in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 140 at around 5 am when she collided head-on with a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by 36-year-old Igor Lyashenko.

Pauley was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. Lyashenko was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Troopers reported that it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The northbound side of I-75 at the accident scene was closed for about four hours before reopening at around 9 am Sunday.