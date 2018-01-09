Woman assaulted, carjacked on Saturday night

A Clinton woman reported that she was beaten and carjacked Saturday night.

Audrey Phillips called deputies to her home in Clinton on Saturday night and reported that her car had been forced off the side of Oliver Springs Highway earlier in the evening and that she had been beaten by the side of the road, allegedly by a couple from Oliver Springs, who then stole her car.

Deputy Joshua Bunch reported that Phillips showed signs of having been beaten and complained of pain in her ribs. Deputy Bunch called EMS for a medical evaluation and before paramedics transported Phillips to Methodist Medical Center for treatement of her injuries, she told the deputy that she had been driving on Oliver Springs Highway when her car was forced off the road by another vehicle.

She says that a man ran up to her car, forcefully removed her from the vehicle, cursed at her and punched her hard enough in the eye that she briefly lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she says she was on the ground with a woman on top of her slamming her head off the pavement. She was also punched several times in the torso.

She gave her assailants the key to her car and they left the scene, leaving her to walk home and call 911.

Phillips said she thought she had been attacked by an Oliver Springs couple, from whom she had bought the car that was stolen, over a dipsute over the price of the vehicle. She said she had paid $2300 for the car and that both parties had agreed to let $200 slide because of repairs that she paid for.

Deputy Bunch went to the Oliver Springs home of the suspects and found a car matching the description of the one that had run Phillips off the road in the driveway, with what was described as fresh body damage to the right front fender.

At the hospital, Phillips identified her alleged assailants from photos and Deputy Bunch reported that he will seek both felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants for the husband and wife duo.

Phillips’ stolen car was entered into the NCIC.