Due to a winter weather advisory for ice and freezing rain predicted for Monday morning January 8th, Anderson County and Clinton City Schools will be closed.

Oak Ridge Schools will operate on. 2-hour delay, and Oak Ridge city offices will open 2 hours late.

Campbell, Roane and Union County Schools will be closed Monday January 8.

Morgan County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay.

Roane State Community College campuses will open 2 hours late.