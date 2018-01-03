Mrs. Wilma Jean Murray, age 77 of Farragut, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at UT Medical Center. She was born September 16, 1940 and grew up in Lake City with parents Bill and Sophia Collins. Wilma spent her early career as an LPN on the OB/GYN floor at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She left the medical field to become a full-time mother and homemaker. It was during this time she became interested in Early American Primitive Antiques and interior design. She took this interest to design and build a period farmhouse using a dismantled home from the 1850’s. Wilma was a lover of all things old, especially her husband of 54 years, Jack. Wilma exhibited her collection at antique shows throughout the Eastern United States. She loved the personalities and the friendships of those in the business with her. Her fellow collectors always sought her advice and appreciated her friendship.

Mrs. Murray is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Murray; daughter, Angie Dixon; Son, Mitch Murray and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Max, Ben and Bobby Dixon and Madison Murray.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 3-6 PM. Family will meet Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 2 pm.

