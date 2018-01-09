William (Bill) Woods of Clinton passed away on Sunday, January 7.

He was a Deacon and faithful member of New Beverly Baptist Church in Knoxville.

Bill retired in 1992 from Martin Marietta Energy Systems in Oak Ridge after working 37 years at Y-12, K-25, and X-10.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ida Taylor Woods.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Ada Sawyer Woods of Clinton; daughters Jill Curington and husband, Kevin, of Holiday, Florida; Tammie Davis and husband, Gary, of Clinton; grandchildren William Davis of Sevierville, Jonathan Davis and wife Chelcie of Clinton, Samantha Curington of Clinton, Skyla Curington and Spencer Curington of Holiday, Florida; sister Louise Spahr and husband Bob of Fountain City; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at New Beverly Baptist Church in Knoxville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Sawyer, Rev. Mike Vincent, and Rev. Kevin Curington officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris with military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.