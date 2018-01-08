Wildlife management walk set for January 20th

A wildlife management nature walk is scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday, January 20, in the Freels Bend area in south Oak Ridge.

You are invited to join wildlife experts from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory for the walk, which is scheduled for the Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, January 20. Discussions during the tour, which is rescheduled from a rained-out date in October, will include game species, species of concern, and how to manage for them in fields and forests.

Walk leader Aubrey Deck will discuss the management practices that can change the vegetation these animals rely on for food and cover, and dispel common misunderstandings about wildlife.

Walking will be over gravel and dirt roads. Dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water.

Registered participants (there is a limit of 25) will meet at the parking lot behind the ORISE building at the corner of Bethel Valley and Pumphouse Roads. No pets please. To register, contact Tracy Clem at (865) 574-5151 or bodinetm@ornl.gov.