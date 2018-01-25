Home / Featured / Welding equipment likely cause of Rocky Top fire

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

A fire apparently caused by unattended welding equipment destroyed a home on Clear Branch Road in Rocky Top on Wednesday morning.

Anderson County Deputy Robert Collins was among the emergency personnel who responded to Wednesday’s fire, whichi was reported at around 6:15 am at 478 Clear Branch Road, and reported that when he arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed by flames.

Homeowner Andy Garner told Deputy Collins he had been welding plastic in his work area and left his tools unattended while he left the room for a short period of time. When he came back to his work area, he simply said “everything was on fire.” He said he ran outside and tossed a garden hose through a window to try and put the fire out himself, but no water came out of it.

The fire was eventually extinguished by crews from the Andersonville, Briceville and Medford Volunteer Fire Departments. No injuries were reported.

