Weather, road conditions lead to postponements, delays, closings

Weather and road conditions continue to be the top story in East Tennessee today.

The Anderson County Courthouse and other government offices including the Health Department, were closed today because of the hazardous road conditions brought about by snow and bitterly cold temperatures overnight, as were Clinton City Hall and the Clinton Community Center.

Oak Ridge City offices were scheduled to open at noon today, four hours later than normal. The Y-12 National Security Complex and the Uranium Processing Facility offices are closed.

All Campbell County government offices are closed, including the Health Department and the Courthouse. The Campbell County Commission was scheduled to meet Tuesday but that meeting was postponed until 6 pm tonight, although that schedule could be subject to change, depending upon weather and road conditions. Municipal offices in LaFollette, Jacksboro and Caryville were also closed today.

As we reported yesterday, the Anderson County Commission’s Tuesday night meeting was postponed until Monday January 22nd at 6:30 pm.

Waste Connections WILL NOT be running today due to weather conditions. As of now, they plan to collect Wednesday’s route on Thursday, Thursday’s route on Friday, and Friday’s route on Saturday.

Anderson County Community Action was closed today, as are the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, and all campuses of Roane State and Pellissippi State Community Colleges.

The inclement weather also led Oak Ridge city officials to postpone Tuesday’s scheduled joint work session between the City Council and the School Board to be postponed until next Tuesday, January 23rd, at 6 pm. The meeting will still take place in the library at Robertsville Middle School at 245 Robertsville Road. Among the items to be discussed are the Oak Ridge Preschool project, the proposed general aviation airport, and electrical substation project at the Y-12 National Security Complex, as well as several issues related to the school system.

State, county and local road crews were out overnight treating roads and trying to make travel as safe as possible, but the bitterly cold overnight low temperatures we saw last night and this morning froze whatever snow was on secondary, neighborhood and back roads, leading officials to warn drivers that if they did not need to be on the roads this morning, to just stay home and off the roads.

Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge has canceled its Wednesday evening services. First Baptist Church of Clinton has also canceled evening services.

You know the roads are bad when Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announce that Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center, Park Headquarters, and all administrative offices will be closed today, January 17, due to inclement weather.

Currently, most park roads are closed except for the following: Newfound Gap Road from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands Visitor Center, the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, and Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Smokemont Campground. All facilities are closed and travel is not recommended.

For the most up to date information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter. Visitors may also call the Park’s Road and Weather Information Line at 865-436-1200.

The area is expected to see lots of sunshine this afternoon, which should help some area roadways, but with temperatures only in the mid 20s and a wind chill factor in the single digits, it remains to be seen how quickly roads will improve.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling in four-wheelers..

Officials remind you to please be aware of how slick and hazardous sidewalks, driveways, and uncovered porch surfaces are. Slips and falls are common during these times, so please use extreme caution when outdoors.

As we get more closings, delays and/or cancellations, we will pass them along to you online and on the air.